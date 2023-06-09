California to spend $68 million to make sure every kid 5 and under has books

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – California is expanding the Dolly Parton Imagination Library statewide, bringing free books to children 5 and under, and increasing accessibility and literacy to the youngest Californians.

When Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB1183 last September its stated goal was “to provide age-appropriate books on a monthly basis, at home, to each child registered in the program, from birth to their 5th birthday, inclusive, at no cost to families, through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.” Now the state plans to provide universal access by expanding to all 58 counties.

“I’m so thrilled at the overwhelming support to make my Imagination Library available to every child in California! I want to thank Senator Shannon Grove and Senator Toni Atkins for inspiring tremendous support from California legislators and Governor Gavin Newsom for enthusiastically signing this bill,” Dolly Parton said. “Today is an amazing milestone for children and families across the state! We still have a lot of work to do, but together we can inspire a love of reading in children across California that will last a lifetime.”

California is the first state to offer a fully bilingual book option for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Statewide Imagination Library Program operates under the administration of the State Librarian to foster a love of reading and learning in preschoolers.

Jeff Barbosa, Communications Officer for the California State Library told The Center Square that the 2022-23 California state budget appropriates $68.2 million in one-time funds from the General Fund for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

To announce the expansion launch on Tuesday, Gov. Newsom was joined by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, State Senator Shannon Grove, State Librarian Greg Lucas, and The Dollywood Foundation.

“Dolly Parton unites us through her music — and through her commitment to helping all kids develop a love for reading. With this statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, California is on track to put more free books in children’s hands than any other state in the nation — broadening millions of young minds to a world of unlimited possibilities,” Gov. Newsom commented.

The bipartisan legislation, authored by State Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), is currently active in 30 counties in California. This expansion will extend into the remaining 28 counties, to become a statewide program by 2028 and the largest statewide Imagination Library in the nation.

“Early readers grow into strong readers. Strong readers are more likely to succeed in school and to succeed in life. The Imagination Library makes that happen for every kid under five,” State Librarian Greg Lucas pointed out. “This is the kind of challenge we like at the State Library — working with local partners to put as many books as we can into the hands of as many kids as we can.”

All 50 states have an active Dolly Parton Imagination Library program which, since 1995 have gifted over 200 million books to preschoolers.

“I am honored to have authored this impactful legislation that will ignite the love for family reading, improve academic performance and have a positive impact on our children for generations to come,” Sen. Grove said. “Today is a historic moment as we embark upon an exciting journey to expand Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library across California, a wonderful bilingual reading program that will inspire the minds of our youngest learners.