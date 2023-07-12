California Wine Festival returns to Santa Barbara

PHOTOS COURTESY CALIFORNIA WINE FESTIVAL

One of the many wine options at the 2022 California Wine Festival in Santa Barbara.

The California Wine Festival is set to return to Santa Barbara to showcase wines from around the region and introduce some new ideas to the event’s 20th anniversary.

The two-day event planned for Friday and Saturday will take place at the Chase Palm Park House and, on the second day, along the beach at the Chase Palm Park Oceanside. Anybody aged 21 and older is invited before tickets are sold.

Wine is tasted at the 2022 festival.

“It’s going to be a great event, one not to be missed,” said California Wine Festival Co-Founder Emily Kaufmann. “It’s a chance to go to one event and taste wine from as far north as Lake County, as far South as Temecula, and everywhere in between.”

The Friday event, Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting, is billed as a romantic evening of rare wine tasting with appetizers from top local chefs. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and tickets cost $120.

Wine is poured at the 2022 festival.

The Saturday tasting at the beach is from 1 to 4 p.m. and costs $80. $125 VIP tickets access an expanded VIP area and items such as specialty wine. There are also $105 early access tickets which allow entrance at 12 p.m.

Both days will feature live music, and the Beachside Wine Festival will showcase over 65 wineries from around the state. New this year, the Beachside will also have a tri-tip competition with six different competitors vying for the “best tri-tip in the 805” as decided by those in attendance.

Above and below, people enjoy some wine at the 2022 California Wine

Festival in Santa Barbara.

“Even if you’re not a huge wine drinker, we do offer alternatives. There is a little something for everyone,” said Ms. Kaufmann. “We feature local breweries, it gives everyone a chance to, maybe, come with their significant other or friend that might not be so into wine.”

“It’s really a whole experience, it’s not just wine tasting, it’s wine, music, food, you’re right at the beach, it’s an all around event,” said Ms. Kaufmann.

Live music performances are featured at the event.

For more information visit their website and to buy tickets visit californiawinefestival.com.

email: lhibbert@newspress.com