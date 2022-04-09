Californians can now use library cards to visit parks

California State Parks and the California State Library have announced another opportunity for outdoor access to all Californians.

Starting this week — National Library Week — California State Parks will be distributing the California State Library Parks Pass to public libraries across the state for checkout by library patrons. The new pass will allow free vehicle day use entry at more than 200 participating state park units.

“Spending time in nature is crucial to our mental health and well-being,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “We’re lucky to have the largest state park system in the nation, and I am thrilled to partner with California State Parks and the California State Library to help make those spaces more accessible to California families. With the California State Library Parks Pass, anyone with a library card will be able to unlock the benefits and beauty of our majestic state parks.”

Research shows that spending time in the outdoors is associated with better mental and physical health and that many Californians face barriers to accessing their parks, according to a news release. California has a wealth of state parks, and many public libraries are likely within driving distance of one.

According to the news release, by reducing barriers to park access and partnering with entities such as public libraries, the state can help more Californians explore the outdoors. That can lead to benefits for health, natural resource stewardship, and historical and cultural connections.

“Parks and libraries have the potential to be powerful symbols and agents for California’s open spaces,” said Armando Quintero, California State Parks Director. “It is an honor to work side-by-side with the California State Library, Newsom Administration and partners to advance outdoor access to all Californians via public libraries, inspire stewardship for the state park system and build a healthier California.”

As part of a three-year pilot program starting in April, each library jurisdiction will receive at least three California State Library Parks Pass hang tags per branch for checkout by library patrons, including mobile libraries.

Park Passes will enter circulation on a rolling basis throughout April and May for checkout by library patrons; library users can contact their local library for more information. Library card holders will be able to check out the pass for the allotted number of days allowed by the local library, then return the pass to the library for others to use.

The pass is valid for entry of one passenger vehicle with capacity of nine people or less or one highway licensed motorcycle at participating state park units.

“Libraries are trusted community hubs where Californians know they can find what they need to work, play and thrive,” said Greg Lucas, California state librarian. “This partnership with State Parks now allows Californians to ‘check out’ California’s great outdoors at their community library.”

There are 1,184 public library buildings in California, and more than 23 million Californians have library cards. In 2019-2020, these libraries circulated more than 97 million items free of charge, such as books, technology, Wi-Fi hotspots, videos, music, instruments, tools, telescopes and more. Additionally, the libraries hosted more than 300,000 programs in 2019-2020, with almost 7.5 million people attending.

Additionally, the California State Library will be providing grant funding to libraries for outdoor-related items for checkout, programs that teach natural resource stewardship and outdoor skills or to encourage their library patrons to enjoy the outdoors and make historical and cultural connections to parks.

“All Californians should have the opportunity to be outdoors in nature,” said Wade Crowfoot, California secretary for natural resources. “Yet many of our state’s residents live in communities without adequate parks and open space. This innovative new program will enable more Californians to explore our incredible State Parks system and in the process create more equitable access to nature and the outdoors.”

The 2021/22 State Budget included initiatives to advance equitable access to state parks and open spaces for all Californians. A $9.1 million one-time General Fund investment was included in the budget to launch a state parks pilot to expand parks pass distribution, especially for youth in disadvantaged communities.

The pilot includes the California State Park Adventure Pass program that provides free day-use passes for fourth graders and their families, the revamped Golden Bear Pass Program and the California State Library Parks Pass.

For more information, go to checkoutcastateparks.com and parks.ca.gov/californiaoutdoorsforall.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com