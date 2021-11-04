Californians get more stimulus checks

Editor’s note: Madison Hirneisen, a former News-Press reporter, is now writing for The Center Square, a nonprofit source of state and national news. She will cover California, and the News-Press is glad to continue to share her stories with our readers.

By MADISON HIRNEISEN

THE CENTER SQUARE REPORTER

(The Center Square) – The next round of the Golden State Stimulus is beginning to appear in the bank accounts of eligible Californians this week.

The California Franchise Tax Board released the latest batch of stimulus checks to eligible state residents over the weekend. This round included 1.15 million payments for a total allocation of $857 million, according to the CFTB.

About 750,000 paper checks will be sent via mail, and residents can expect to receive them over the next few weeks. About 400,000 individuals with direct deposit saw the money dropped into their account over the weekend, according to KTLA-TV in Los Angeles.

To qualify for a payment, residents must have filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, made $75,000 or less last year, been a California resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year and cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer.

The state has set up an online platform to help residents determine if they are eligible for a payment. See ftb.ca.gov.

Under Golden State Stimulus II, the state is sending payments of up to $600 for qualified individuals and another $500 for dependents, up to $1,100 in relief.

The state has sent out more than 4.4 million GSS II payments, valuing over $4 billion, according to the California Franchise Tax Board. The GSS II payments were first sent out in late August.