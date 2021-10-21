California’s Master Plan for Aging topic for Friday’s virtual forum

The Santa Barbara County Adult & Aging Network is hosting a regional online forum about California’s Master Plan for Aging to allow the public to contribute ideas.

State Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, and former state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson will speak at the event, which will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday.

“Ten years from now, one out of every four Californians will be older adults,” Barbara Finch, the AAN director, said in a news release. “This demographic change will bring challenges and opportunities in housing, health, inclusion, caregiving and affordability. California’s Master Plan for Aging provides a 10-year strategy to help communities meet them.

“We invite the public to attend this virtual forum to learn about the plan and share their input,” said Ms. Finch. “Public participation will help ensure that local voices and local actions guide the allocation of state and federal resources coming to our county.”

Organizers want to hear from older adults and people with disabilities, family members and caregivers, healthcare providers, philanthropists, business owners, faith leaders, community organizers, city/county/state government leaders and representatives from public and private organizations, whose services enhance quality of life for older adults and people with disabilities.

Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation will be available, along with closed captioning.

Event partners include the Independent Living Resource Center, Area Agency on Aging, Promotores Network, Family Service Agency, Prontopia, and Adult & Aging Network, which receives administrative support from the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Service.

To download a printable bilingual flyer or register to attend, visit www.sbcmpa.com. For more information on the plan, visit mpa.aging.ca.gov.

