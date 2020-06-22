Home Local Call of the Wild
Local

Call of the Wild

by Kenneth Song 0 comment
The denizens of the Santa Barbara Zoo make a habit of creating photo-worthy moments for the visitors.

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Lioness Felicia, a new addition to the zoo, strikes a pensive pose as the massive presence of giraffe looms behind her.
A pair of macaws spend some quality time together.
Whether a smile or a threat, this Amur Leopard knows how to put on a show for the camera.
A Western Pond Turtle stretches his neck out to check out his visitors.

