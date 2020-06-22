Call of the Wild

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail The denizens of the Santa Barbara Zoo make a habit of creating photo-worthy moments for the visitors. KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSLioness Felicia, a new addition to the zoo, strikes a pensive pose as the massive presence of giraffe looms behind her. A pair of macaws spend some quality time together. Whether a smile or a threat, this Amur Leopard knows how to put on a show for the camera. A Western Pond Turtle stretches his neck out to check out his visitors. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Kenneth Song previous post Mad about mid-century modern next post Interviews planned for Goleta planning panel Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.