CALLAHAN, Judith “Judy” Ann

Judith Callahan, 82, passed away from natural causes on, 9/11/2020 in Santa Barbara, Ca. She was born on August 19, 1938 in Rochester, Minnesota. When she was a few years old, she moved with her parents to Santa Barbara, California where she was raised and attended local schools. After college, Judy did her dietetic internship at Letterman’s General Hospital in San Francisco. Then she worked as an Army dietitian in Army hospitals. One of her assignments took her to Germany for two years.

In 1973, she married Walter Callahan at St.Bernadette’s Catholic Church in Springfield, VA. Judy was kept busy at their home in Springfield with gardening, sewing and various craft projects.

In 1986, Judy and Walter moved to Santa Barbara, CA where Judy again took up gardening and craft projects.

Judy joined the Secular Carmelites in 1992 and found it very spiritually enriching. She continued in it until her death.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter in 2004. She is survived by her three brothers: Thomas (Suzie), Charles, Bernard (Joy) and nephews and nieces on her side and Walter’s side. She is also survived by Walter’s two brothers, Fr. Ronan Callahan, C.P., and Robert (Cathleen) Callahan.

A funeral mass will be held on 9/25/2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.