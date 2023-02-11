Calling all wine and chili lovers to Buellton

Wine and chili lovers will unite on March 19 in Buellton at the 2023 Buellton Wine & Chili Festival.

Taking place at Flying Flags RV Resort, this year’s festival has a great lineup of wineries, breweries and spirits, along with live music, food trucks and a fun-spirited chili cook-off.

Tickets include chili tasting and live entertainment from Ghost Monster, DJ F.I.U, and more. The Hot Chili Ticket for $55 for guests 21 and older includes tastings, a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer and spirit tastings.

For guests under 21 years old, the Mild Chili Ticket is $20 and includes unlimited chili and salsa tastings but no alcohol.

Buellton breweries and wineries participating in this festival include Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Buscador Winery, Brick Barn Wine Estate, and more. Local chili and salsa makers participating include Flying Flags, represented by general manager Jim Colvin, Figueroa Brewing Co., the Buellton Rotary Club and more.

Local businesses and residents can participate in the annual Chili Cook-Off to see who has the best chili and salsa in the Valley. Restaurants, nonprofit groups and community members can register at www.buelltonwineandchilifestival.com and show off their cooking skills.

Locals and visitors staying in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc can catch a ride on the Brew Bus for $25. For pickup locations, visit Buellton’s Wine and Chili Festival website.

Visitors to Buellton can stay at Flying Flags or Sideways Inn, which was made famous by the Academy-Award-winning film “Sideways.” For more lodging options, see www.discoverbuellton.com/lodging-hotels.

For event information and to purchase tickets, visit www.buelltonwineandchilifestival.com or call the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-7829.

