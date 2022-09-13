Caltrans and Coastal Commission join forces for annual Cleanup Day

Caltrans and the California Coastal Commission are joining forces for the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday and are inviting the public to participate in cleanup and litter prevention activities throughout September.

“The California Coastal Commission’s Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ ‘Let’s Change This to That’ stormwater public education campaign are collaborating to create even more awareness to help reduce litter and water pollution,” said Tony Tavares, Caltrans director. “We’re asking people to join us this month to clean up the waterways and beaches that belong to us all.”

The month-long effort is focused not only on the coastline but also along rivers, creeks and lakes. Trash from inland areas can flow downstream, so cleaning up neighborhoods can prevent litter and debris from ever reaching vital waterways.

“We are excited to expand our long-standing partnership with Caltrans this year,” said Jack Ainsworth, California Coastal Commission executive director. “By emphasizing the impact trash can have on stormwater and the potential for that litter to eventually pollute our waterways, our two agencies are working together to emphasize that these waterways, like the ocean, are downhill from all of us.”

Central Coast residents who want to join the cleanup effort can participate in these local events:

– ECOSLO’s annual Creeks to Coast Cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at various locations throughout the Central Coast including Morro Rock Beach in Morro Bay, Pirate’s Cove in Avila Beach, the Pismo Beach Pier, Mission Plaza and Cuesta Park in San Luis Obispo.

– An event will be held at Goleta Beach Park in Santa Barbara County from 9 a.m. to noon.

A map of events throughout the state is available on the Coastal Cleanup Day website, and information is updated regularly as events are confirmed.

“Let’s Change This to That” is a three-year public education campaign led by Caltrans to raise awareness and increase understanding of the sources and pathways of stormwater pollution throughout California. The campaign provides resources for people who live, work and play in California’s unique communities to spur behavior change in ways that lead to improved water quality.

For more information about the campaign, visit cleanwatercw.com.

