Caltrans talks to community about San Ysidro Roundabout

This rendering shows the appearance of the future San Ysidro Roundabout.

Caltrans updated the community on the progress of the San Ysidro Roundabout during a meeting Thursday at Montecito Union School.

“We walked the community through renderings, construction stage maps, construction timelines, detours, and ramp closures and then opened it up to questions,” Kirsten Ayars, community liaison for the Highway 101 Projects, told the News-Press Friday. “We also recommended the community sign up for construction updates.”

The News-Press asked Ms. Ayars about the general public reaction.

“There were a lot of questions including questions about delays,” she said.

“This has been in discussions for years,” Ms. Ayars added. We told the community to plan for 5-10 minute delays around San Ysidro and Olive Mill roundabouts. There were also those who expressed an ongoing opinion against the project. Others expressed appreciation for the information provided. Some asked for daily updates which we denied. We are providing two-week updates.”

Motorists can expect work in the northwest corner of the intersection of North Jameson Lane and San Ysidro Road as well as at the northbound on-ramp at San Ysidro Road and the overcrossing sidewalk by the ramp.

Caltrans said the northbound on-ramp will close March 20 and remain closed through early 2025 for the roundabout and freeway construction. Crews will remove old pavement, clear and grub vegetation, and begin grading for a new retaining wall.

Utility companies will continue working in the area and along North Jameson Lane. Motorists can expect flaggers directing traffic as needed for the roundabout project and utility work.

“We have coordinated with first responders including Montecito fire, CHP, sheriff’s department, AMR, office of emergency services, county, and city public works,” said Ms. Ayars. “We also coordinated with Santa Barbara MTD (Metropolitan Transit District) and school administrators in preparation for the roundabout earlier this week.”

She said Caltrans talked to administrators at schools such as Montecito Union School, Cold Spring Elementary School in Montecito, Laguna Blanca School, Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Montecito YMCA, Santa Barbara High School and Crane Country Day School.

