Caltrans to host webinar series

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY Caltrans District 5 will join state and local partners to host a series of webinars for small business owners beginning May 7.

The SB/DVBE Certification webinar series will provide an overview of the state certification options for small business and disabled veterans business owners and an introduction to Cal eProcure, the state’s online procurement website. A facilitator from the Department of General Services will guide virtual attendees through a series of webinars to register businesses on Cal eProcure and work towards certification. Business owners interested in small business, micro business, small business for the purpose of Public Works or disabled veteran business enterprise certification are encouraged to attend all four sessions. This series of webinars will begin May 7 and end May 21, according to Caltrans officials.

The contracting webinar series tailored for certified small businesses and DVBE looking to sell goods or obtain contracts begins May 22 and ends May 29.

To register, visit https://www.granitehwy101.com/caltrans-webinars.

— Mitchell White

