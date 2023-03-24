Caltrans works on 250 potholes on Highway 101

Caltrans is working to repair the roads from this week’s storm damage, which includes a significant number of potholes.

“Today and tomorrow, we are doing pothole repairs on northbound Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Nipomo. Our crews will be working on a roughly 5,000 foot stretch of roadway, repairing about 250 potholes,” Alexa Bertola, public information officer for Caltrans District 5, told the News-Press in an email on Thursday.

“More potholes have appeared as a result of our recent storms,” she said. “Repairing the potholes are a top priority.”

Travelers between Santa Maria and Nipomo can expect the closure of the right (No. 2 lane) of northbound Highway 101 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today for pothole repairs.

“We are also working on Highway 1 near Jalama Road in the Lompoc area that washed away a couple of storms ago,” said Ms. Bertola.

“At this time, we have Highway 1 closed from Solomon to Black Road in the Santa Maria area due to flooding,” she said.

For updated road closures go to https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Road information and updates can also be found on Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at Caltrans_D5.

