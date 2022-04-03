CAMA elects Edward S. DeLoreto to Board of Directors

NELL CAMPBELL PHOTO

EdwardS. DeLoreto

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, Inc. (CAMA), celebrating its 103rd concert season, has elected Edward S. DeLoreto to its board of directors.

Mr. DeLoreto has been a CAMA subscriber for 35 years, and a donor for over two decades. He has supported CAMA through sponsorships of concerts including the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields (twice), the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and the upcoming concert by the English Baroque Soloists (April 12 at the Granada Theatre).

Nr, DeLorete is also a co-owner and manager of Loreto Plaza in Santa Barbara.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre and Lobero Theatre.

For more information on CAMA, please visit: https://www.camasb.org.

– Katherine Zehnder