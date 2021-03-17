CAMA presents cocktails and music

SANTA BARBARA — CAMA Classic Cocktails is featuring the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the John Collins cocktail during “Episode 2: A Pan-American Musical Feast” at 5 p.m. Friday.

The program is presented by the Women’s Board of the Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara.

During Friday’s episode, the Los Angeles Philharmonic will perform the chamber version of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” Suite, Paul Desenne’s “Sinfonia Burocratica ed’Amazzonica: ‘Bananera’ ”

and Tania Leon’s “Fanfarria.” The concert is part of the orchestra’s Sound/Stage series.

The CAMA program will also feature Deborah Bertling, the women’s board president and host; David Malvinni of “About the Program” Lectures; and Kacey Link, the “Fun Facts” host, who will discuss the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s music.

Mr. Malvinni will demonstrate how to make a John Collins cocktail. Here’s the recipe.

1 Collins glass

2 ounces bourbon whiskey (Appalachian “moonshine” can be used instead.)

1 ounce lemon juice

1 teaspoon simple syrup

2 cups ice

2 ounces club soda

1 orange slice

1 lemon slice

1 maraschino cherry

Combine bourbon, lemon juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Add 1 cup ice, cover and shake until chilled. Strain into a Collins glass.

Add another 1 cup ice. Fill with club soda. Stir.

Garnish with orange and lemon slices and, if desired, a maraschino cherry.

Yield: One drink.

More CAMA Cocktail Classics are planned for April 16 and 30 and June 18 and 25.

To register, go to camasb.org.

— Dave Mason