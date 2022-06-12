Camera Club members’ photos to be in solo shows

BILL BANNING PHOTO

Channel City Club member Bill Banning shot “Approaching Storm.” Mr. Banning’s photos will be displayed in August at the Central Library in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Two Channel City Club members, who have consistently achieved high scores at the club’s monthly exhibition, were selected to have solo print shows at the Faulkner Gallery at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.

Club President Bill Banning’s work will appear in August at the Faulkner Gallery, followed by Ron Williams’ photos being displayed there in January 2023.

The club, established in 1939, provides its members feedback on their photographic images, as well as education, mentoring, field trips, social events and opportunities to participate in print shows, including one scheduled for October at the Goleta Valley Library.

Channel City Camera Club is now accepting applications for membership in 2022. For more information, go to cccameraclub.com/information/membership.

— Katherine Zehnder