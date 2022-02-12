Camerata Pacifica announces February concert

MONTECITO — Camerata Pacifica’s February concert will feature four world-class artists: percussionist Ji Hye Jung, violinist Kristin Lee, clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester, and pianist Molly Morkoski.

The chamber music program is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, Montecito.

The concert will open with the Varied Trio by Lou Harrison, for percussion, violin and piano, followed by works by living composers.

The virtuosic percussionist, Ji Hye Jung, will perform several solo works, including “Stop Speaking” by Andy Akiho, Thierry De Mey’s “Silence Must Be” and “Aphasia” by the Stanford composer Mark Applebaum. All the works involve live performances combined with audio tracks.

The program will end with “And Legions Will Rise” by Kevin Puts — a modern chamber music work for violin, clarinet and marimba. The music “is about the power in all of us to transcend during times of tragedy and personal crisis,” said Mr. Puts.

Camerata Pacifica will present the same concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

Tickets are available at www.cameratapacifica.org.

Camerata Pacifica requires proof of vaccination and booster shots of everyone attending.

— Katherine Zehnder