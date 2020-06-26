Camerata Pacifica continues concert series

SANTA BARBARA — While COVID-19 restrictions prevent live concerts, Santa Barbara-based chamber music company Camerata Pacifica has gone digital with its “Concert at Home” online series.

The series streams videos of past performances by Camerata Pacifica, with the next installment scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the Camerata Pacifica YouTube channel and 11:30 a.m. on Facebook Live.

According to a news release, this Sunday’s episode will feature an ensemble consisting of Camerata Pacifica artistic director Adrian Spence, as well as ensemble players Nicholas Daniel, Adam Neiman, Ji Hye Jung and Caroline Bloom.