Camerata Pacifica live on stage

Santa Barbara-based ensemble announces in-person concerts

COURTESY PHOTO

Camerata Pacifica has announced a return to in-person concerts for its 2021-22 season.

The world is starting to look — and sound — more normal.

And people like the sound of that, especially since it means the return of local in-person concerts.

The Lobero Theatre was packed June 19 with a special concert of Beach Boys vocalist/composer Brian Wilson’s music. On Sunday, the Lobero had another audience, this one for Opera Santa Barbara’s “Das Rheingold.” And in August, singers such as The Who’s Roger Daltrey will begin performing at a reopened Santa Barbara Bowl. (Mr. Daltrey will take the stage there Aug. 27.)

The state’s reopening also means the return of Camerata Pacifica’s in-person concerts. Single-concert tickets will go on sale in September for the 2021-22 season. (Out of caution, Camerata Pacifica isn’t selling season subscriptions, but promises previous subscribers will still get their preferred seats.)

The Santa Barbara-based ensemble, whose string and wind musicians come from around the world, will perform chamber music concerts monthly at Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito. The same concerts also take place monthly at Ventura Museum, The Huntington in San Marino (just outside Pasadena) and Zipper Hall in Los Angeles.

Here’s the schedule for the 32nd season.

— 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at The Huntington, 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at Zipper Hall, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Hahn Hall and 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Ventura Museum. Paul Huang, Ani Aznavoorian and Gilles Vonsattel will perform.

The music will consist of Franck’s Violin Sonata in A Major, Corigliano’s “The Red Violin Caprices” and Smetana’s Piano Trio in G Minor, Opus 15.

— 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at Ventura Museum, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Huntington, 8 p.m. Nov. 18 at Zipper Hall and 7:30 p.m. at Hahn Hall.

Emi Ferguson, William Short, Paolo Bordignon and Gilles Vonsattel will perform.

The concert will feature Leonarda’s Sonata Duodecima, Opus 16, No. 12; Blavet’s Sonata in G Major, Opus 2, No. 1 (“L’Henriette”); Tartini’s Flute Sonata in A Major; Rameau’s Pièces de Clavecin en Concert, No. 1 in C Minor; and Beethoven’s Piano Sonata in C Major, Opus 53 (“Waldstein”).

— 3 p.m. Jan. 9 at Ventura Museum, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at The Huntington, 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at Zipper Hall and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Hahn Hall. Nicholas Daniel, Kristin Lee, Jason Uyeyama, Timothy Ridout and Ani Aznavoorian will perform.

The music will consist of Clarice Assad’s “Synchronous,” which was commissioned for Camerata Pacifica; Bliss’ Quintet for Oboe and Strings; and Brahms’ Quintet in G Major, Opus 111.

— 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at Ventura Museum, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at The Huntington, 8 p.m. Feb. 17 at Zipper Hall and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Hahn Hall. Ji Hye Jung, Kristin Lee, Jose Franch-Ballester and Molly Morkoski will perform.

The concert will feature Harrison’s Varied Trio, Akiho’s “Stop Speaking,” De Mey’s “Silence Must Be,” Applebaum’s “Aphasia,” Cerrone’s “Double Happiness” and Puts’ “And Legions WIll Rise.”

— 3 p.m. March 20 at Ventura Museum, 7:30 p.m. March 22 at The Huntington, 8 p.m. March 24 at Zipper Hall and 7:30 p.m. March 25 at Hahn Hall. Sofia Viland, Nicholas Daniel, Jose Franch-Ballester, Bram van Sambeek and Henry Kramer will perform.

The music will consist of Zgraja’s Virtuoso Flamenco Study No. 1 for a flute solo; Reinecke’s Trio for Oboe, Horn and Piano, Opus 188; Fagerlund’s “Woodlands” for a solo bassoon; Dutilleux’s Sonatina for Flute and Piano; and Harbison’s Quintet for Winds.

— 7:30 p.m. April 19 at The Huntington, 8 p.m. April 21 at Zipper Hall, 7:30 p.m. April 22 at Hahn Hall and 3 p.m. April 24 at Ventura Museum.

Kristin Lee, Melissa Reardon, Ani Aznavoorian and Gilles Vonsattel will perform.

The concert will feature Bach’s Overture in the French Style, BWV 831; Handel/Halvorsen’s Passacaglia for Violin and Cello; and Schumann’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Opus 47.

Camerata Pacifica said artists and programs are subject to change.

For more information, go to cameratapacifica.org.

email: dmason@newspress.com