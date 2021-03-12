Camerata Pacifica presents the Dover Quartet

As part of its “Concerts@Home” series, Camerata Pacifica will present the highly acclaimed Dover Quartet at 10 a.m. Sunday on YouTube and Facebook.

Hailed as “the next Guarneri Quartet” by the Chicago Tribune and “the young American string quartet of the moment” by The New Yorker, the Dover Quartet catapulted to international stardom in 2013 following a sweep of all prizes at the Banff Competition and has since become one of the most in-demand ensembles in the world.

In addition to its faculty role as the inaugural Penelope P. Watkins Ensemble in Residence at the Curtis Institute of Music, the Dover Quartet holds residencies with the Kennedy Center, Bienen School of Music at Northwestern University, Artosphere, the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival and Peoples’ Symphony Concerts in New York.

Among the group’s honors are the Avery Fisher Career Grant,Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award and Lincoln Center’s Hunt Family Award. The Dover Quartet has also won top prizes at the Wigmore Hall International String Quartet Competition and the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition.

For more information, visit cameratapacifica.org.

— Gerry Fall