Camerata Pacifica to feature music for winds and piano

British horn player Benjamin Goldscheider performed his first chamber music concerts in the U.S. with Camerata Pacifica.

Camerata Pacifica’s season continues with an eclectic program for piano and wind instruments.

Musicians will perform at 3 p.m. March 20 at the Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura and 7:30 p.m. March 25 at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road, Montecito. Tickets are available at www.cameratapacifica.org.

Camerata Pacifica requires masks as well as proof of COVID vaccination and booster shots for attendance at concerts.

The ensemble includes three artists returning to Camerata Pacifica for these concerts. They are British oboist Nick Daniel, Spanish clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester,and Korean flutist Jasmine Choi.

In addition, three performers make their first Camerata Pacifica appearances in the March concerts. American pianist Henry Kramer is a 2019 recipient of the famed Avery Fisher Career Grant. British horn player Benjamin Goldscheider performed his first chamber music concerts in the U.S. with Camerata Pacifica, and bassoonist Kathleen McLean joins the ensemble from the renowned Indiana University School of Music.

“A particular distinction for Camerata Pacifica is the amazing wind players of our ensemble … this program highlights their virtuosity, innate musicianship and very individual characters,” said Artistic Director Adrian Spence.

The program explores a variety of instrument combinations and colors as it traverses music from 19th-century France and Germany. Flutist Jasmine Choi brings her own arrangement of the Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, the virtuosic showpiece by Camille Saint-Saëns. A trio by Carl Reinecke spotlights oboe, French horn, and piano, while the Trio by Edouard Destenay offers serene music for oboe, clarinet and piano.

The program closes with American composer John Harbison’s Quintet for Winds.

