Camerata Pacifica to livestream weekly concerts

Camerata Pacifica, an esteemed chamber orchestra, will present its last livestream concert of 2020 at 10 a.m. Sunday.

It has presented weekly concert streams as part of a “Concerts at Home” series. Sunday’s performance is episode 38.

Camerata Pacifica chose one of its most popular broadcasts to end the year: a performance of the Goldberg Variations of J.S. Bach performed by Paul Huang, Richard O’Neill and Ani Aznavoorian in the Sitkovetsky arrangement for string trio.

The broadcast lasts an hour and will be available on demand after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

To view, head to the ensemble’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

— Annelise Hanshaw