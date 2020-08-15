Camerata Pacifica to present oboist Nicholas Daniel

COURTESY PHOTO

Nicholas Daniel will be featured on Camerata Pacifica’s “Concert at Home” next installment on Sunday.

SANTA BARBARA — For the next installment of its “Concert at Home” series on Sunday, local chamber music company Camerata Pacifica will feature the talents of its principal oboist Nicholas Daniel.

According to a news release, Mr. Daniel got his start in music as a boy chorister at Salisbury Cathedral in England. When he was 18, he won the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition and went on to win the prestigious Queen’s Medal for Music.

In response to requests from viewers, the livestream of “Concert at Home” on YouTube and Facebook has been changed to 10 a.m. After 11:30 a.m., the stream will be available for viewers to rewatch.

The music company has already recorded 20 episodes of its “Concert at Home” series, which feature a variety of music and interviews with musicians and composers. Past installments can be viewed on the Camerata Pacifica YouTube channel.

— Josh Grega