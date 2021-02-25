Camerata Pacifica welcomes new board member

Camerata Pacifica has welcomed longtime Santa Barbara resident Mary Tonetti Dorra to its board.

Ms. Tonetti Dorra, a journalist, traveller and published author, has served on many of Santa Barbara’s most prominent community organizations.

“It’s a testament to Mary’s devotion to Santa Barbara, that she would join the board of a performing arts nonprofit in the midst of a pandemic!” board president Kimberley Valentine said in a statement. “We’re absolutely thrilled to be the beneficiaries of her decades of international experience and community involvement.”

Ms Tonetti Dorra joins the board as Camerata Pacifica has just launched an innovative alliance with UCLA Health called “The Nightingale Channel,” which is a video channel of live performances of classical music delivered to patients’ bedsides.

Next month, Camerata Pacifica will announce its new season of chamber music concerts.

For more information, call Camerata Pacifica at 805-884-8410, or visit www.cameratapacifica.org.

— Gerry Fall