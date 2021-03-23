CAMEZ, Aurora Leon

April 11, 1924 – March 3, 2021

Aurora passed away peacefully at her home in Santa Barbara on March 3, 2021.

Born in Minatare, Nebraska to Felipe and Luisa Leon, Aurora moved to Santa Barbara, California in 1940 where she soon after met and married the love of her life Gilberto Reyes Camez. Aurora and Gilberto raised a family of five children whom they loved and cherished dearly.

Aurora is survived by her four daughters; Irma Camez, Martha Pardo (Ricardo), Margaret Jimenez (Jose Guadalupe), and Gloria Tejeda (Jesus). She is also survived by her sister Maria Zavala. Aurora is preceded in death by her beloved husband Gilberto, her son Arthur, and her grandsons Gilbert Reynoso and Joe Jimenez.

Aurora worked at the Biltmore and retired from Cottage Hospital. Her favorite pastimes were watching her novelas, crocheting warm blankets, having conversations over coffee and pastries, and…of course…shopping! She was a classy dresser, too.

Aurora, affectionately known as ‘Buelita by her grandchildren, always made sure when you visited that you were happy and fed. Whether it was pozole, pan dulce, or her famous delicious handmade flour tortillas, she always aimed to please and never missed the mark. Aurora was a woman of few words but of kindness and smiles that would warm a room.

Aurora’s legacy is her 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She will surely be missed for her caring demeanor, kind heart, sought after blessings, loving smile, and cute laugh.

Aurora, Mom, ‘Buelita… will miss you, love you, and we will never forget you.