‘Camp Ocean’ event rescheduled to July 26

SANTA MARIA — “Camp Ocean,” presented by the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company has been rescheduled and will be presented at 2 p.m. July 26 in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater, according to Santa Maria Public Library.

Space will be limited by capacity.

The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. Hours of operation and more information about the library and its resources are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.

— Marilyn McMahon