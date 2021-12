SANTA MARIA — The Chumash Casino Resort presented a check for more than $13,000 Wednesday to the Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria.

The Santa Ynez resort raised funds during a benefit it hosted in October, which was National Breast Cancer Awareness Month .

Of the $13,000, the Project Pink campaign raised $6,815, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation matched that amount, dollar for dollar, resulting in a $13,630 donation to Mission Hope Cancer Center.

-— Katherine Zehnder