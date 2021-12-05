Campaign to benefit Harmon Canyon Preserve

RAFAEL OJEDA PHOTO

Oak trees grace Harmon Canyon Preserve. Topa Topa Brewing Co. has teamed up with the Ventura Land Trust on a holiday campaign to support the Ventura preserve.

Harmon for the Holidays is this season’s holiday giving campaign conducted by Ventura Land Trust and Topa Topa Brewing Co.

In support of the Harmon Canyon Preserve, Topa Topa will match up to $10,000 in donations to VLT, who is one of the company’s local 1% planet partners.

“We are proud to partner with VLT as one of our 1% for the Planet beneficiaries this year,” said Jack Dyer, founder and CEO of Topa Topa Brewing Company. “As stewards of our community, we are beyond excited about the great work VLT does to protect and steward the open spaces that make Ventura the wonderfully vibrant outdoor community that it is.

“At Topa, so many of our employees and customers have a shared passion for the outdoors and preserving space for folks to roam. Doing so makes that beer after your hike, jog, bike or surf taste that much better. Help us help VLT this holiday giving season,” Mr. Dyer said.

The Harmon Canyon Preserve, which is in Ventura, was in development for 10 years prior to its opening in 2020.

“This is our first real opportunity to invite the community to directly support the conservation of Harmon Canyon Preserve. We really believe that connecting to the land and connecting to the community go hand in hand, so we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Topa Topa for this campaign,” said Ventura Land Trust Executive Director Melissa Baffa.

Harmon for the Holidays will benefit VLT’s work to protect and maintain the 2,123-acre preserve, which includes 1,000 acres of coastal sage scrub. The preserve is open for free from dawn to dusk, where visitors can enjoy nature with 10 miles of trails for hiking and biking.

With an online donation of $10 or more, Harmon for the Holidays supporters (21 and older) can receive a free six-pack of Spectro Hazy IPA beer. To get that, show a Ventura Land Trust donation e-receipt at Topa Topa’s Colt Street or Thompson Boulevard tap rooms in Ventura. Limit is one free six-pack per person per taproom visit.

To donate online, go to www.venturalandtrust.org/doublethestoke.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com