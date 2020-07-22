Campbell leads Foresters to resounding win over Bakersfield

If the Bakersfield Braves see the Santa Barbara Foresters again, it will be too soon.

At least from the Braves’ perspective.

Oklahoma State freshman right-hander Justin Campbell was brilliant on the mound and Matt McLain drove in three runs from the leadoff spot to lift the Foresters to a 13-0 win on Tuesday night at Pershing Park.

Santa Barbara’s victory was its second against Bakersfield this summer. The Foresters embarrassed the Braves, 35-2, at Pershing Park on July 4.

Campbell enjoyed his finest outing this summer with Santa Barbara. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound righty struckout 14 batters in six innings of work to earn the win. Campbell allowed just one hit, a single by Jacob Ruley to open the game, and he walked just one.

At the plate, McLain led the Foresters’ attack by going 4-for-6 with three runs batted in. The talented UCLA shortstop put the finishing touches on Santa Barbara’s eight-run seventh inning with a three-run homer to center field. It was McLain’s fourth home run of the summer.

At the bottom of the Santa Barbara lineup, Omar Veloz, batting eighth in the lineup, finished 2-for-3 with four runs batted in.

Incoming UCSB freshman player Nick Oakley, a former Santa Barbara High standout, also had a productive night for the Foresters. Oakley delivered a two-run pinch-hit single in Santa Barbara’s eight-run seventh, and he had a hit in his next at-bat to finish 2-for-2. Not to be outdone by any of his teammates, University of Oklahoma freshman third baseman Peyton Graham reached base in all five of his plate appearances on Tuesday.

Grahan finished 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and two runs scored.

It was Santa Barbara’s sixth win in its last seven games. The Foresters are 16-3 this season.

Santa Barbara is back in action tonight against Santa Maria at Pershing Park at 6 p.m. No spectators are allowed.

