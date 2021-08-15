Can the U.S. survive Biden?

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

“What has President Joe Biden done so far that can be considered good for America?” Santa Barbara resident Patricia Bixler wrote.

The Biden administration is a threat to our national security, health and welfare.

The Associated Press has reported that at least a million of illegal aliens have crossed our border without a guaranteed process of checking for COVID or the Delta variant. These people are being sent to various cities in the United States.

As reported Aug. 4 by Fox, McAllen, Texas, had 7,000 reported illegal aliens with COVID now in their city.

The Biden administration is responsible for the new rise in cases.

Since Aug. 6, Santa Barbara County has required everyone to wear masks in indoor settings.

Instead of protecting Americans against this disease, the Biden administration is making it easier to become infected.

The Biden administration has shut down our energy source by stopping the pipelines. The U.S. is now dependent on foreign sources of oil again. Prices on consumer goods and gasoline will rise, causing inflation.

Former President Donald Trump was responsible for getting the vaccine that is saving lives today!

Oh, Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Singapore. That will help!

I hope this country can survive President Biden and the federal Democratic Party’s tyranny!

Vote in 2022 for a change in the Senate and the House to save this country!

Patricia Bixler

Santa Barbara