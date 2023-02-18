Can we survive Joe Biden?

It’s not wise to let the president finish what he started

COURTESY PHOTO

How fortunate it is for governments that the people they administer don’t think.”

– Adolf Hitler

Jimmy Carter was a beltway outsider who never understood nationalism. Like many liberals, President Carter felt the government could solve every foreign and domestic problem with policies that were processed through Washington.

President Carter’s faith in government creating world harmony, along with prosperity in America with federalism, destroyed our foreign dominance and collapsed the American economy.

Ronald Reagan inherited an America with a laissez-faire foreign policy and an economy that was running on empty. Our nation was straddled with 10% unemployment and inflation. In his inaugural speech, President Reagan told America, “The greatest threat to America is taxation, regulation and government spending. Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”

The State of the Union address is an opportunity to tell people why we have such a great nation and reflect on our success and the many great years we have ahead together as a unified nation.

Most importantly, it is a time to offer to mend political conflicts and strive for a better future for all.

Joe Biden’s address showed that he fears his party is looking for a new candidate next election.

Realizing he and VP Kamala Harris are on thin ice, President Biden turned this month’s State of the Union into a campaign speech. He said he is running for re-election because he must “finish the job” that he had started.

“My dad use to say, ‘Champ, don’t back down if you think you’re doing the right thing.'”

– Joe Biden

President Biden’s speech began with a plea for unity and turned into a tasteless attack against Republicans. He said they tried to cut Social Security and Medicare. Lawmakers across the aisle led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., responded to Mr. Biden’s accusations saying, “You are a liar, you are a liar!”

“The only thing worse than a liar is a liar that’s also a hypocrite!”

– Tennessee Williams

If President Biden had any hopes of uniting Congress and the country behind him, those hopes vanished the minute he attacked Republicans. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said President Biden “lied shamelessly” all night. He described Mr. Biden’s attack on the GOP as “a long, disjointed, rambling cacophony of lies with a side of insults for good measure. Joe Biden is trying to frighten people into voting for him.”

The reaction to President Biden’s claim in the House chamber was so strong that an embarrassed Joe Biden offered a minor mea culpa. “I’m not saying it’s a majority of you. But it was proposed by one of you. Actually Sen. Tom Scott (R-S.C.) suggested we review all federal programs and update them.”

Joe Biden vowed he would not cut spending on his economic agenda despite our record deficit and offered no far-reaching, new ideas on how to improve the nation. His speech was filled with a litany of exaggerated triumphs from over four decades in political life.

“He knows nothing; and he thinks he knows everything and that clearly points to a political career.”

– George Bernard Shaw

President Biden repeatedly said he needed to “finish the job,” so voters must re-elect Vice President Harris and him to a second term. Yet his economic and foreign policies and his failure to address the crisis he created with illegal border crossings show that most Americans don’t want him to do any more damage to their nation. To the contrary, they even wonder how they will survive another two years of Mr. Biden.

President Biden didn’t mention real wages have fallen 35% in two years. Recent CPI data shows that historic inflation has destroyed America’s living standards and is rising 50% faster than wages.

President Biden says he created 2.7 million new jobs, but those were jobs nobody would take while he paid people not to work. Former President Donald Trump created 4.5 million real new American jobs in our nation during his first two years in office.

President Biden claimed he reduced the deficit of 2020, yet he presided over the largest two-year deficit of $4.2 trillion in U.S. history. While he lowered the pandemic deficit, due to his reckless spending he prevented the U.S. deficit from falling below the outrageous $1 trillion mark he created in 2022.

President Biden bragged about his economic recovery, but Donald Trump presided over the fastest economic recovery in U.S. history. Mr. Trump expanded the economy by 11% during his last six months in office. Mr. Biden did nothing but spend trillions of dollars on totally unnecessary programs that fueled historic inflation.

Current 2022 trade figures show the U.S. hit a record trade deficit of $1 trillion last year. That’s up 12.2% over 2021, the opposite of what Biden claimed in his speech. This is a consequence of his overregulation of business that makes it too expensive for manufacturers to produce in America.

“Government control means uniformity, regulation, fees, inspection and compliance.”

– Tom Graves

President Biden bragged about his punishing of big oil. According to the Heritage Foundation, “Joe Biden has passed regulations that restrict every aspect of the oil industry: new drilling, financing, investment, pipeline construction, exploration, production and operation.” Mr. Biden has issued the fewest drilling permits since the end of World War II. As a result, America is energy-dependent on radical rogue nations.

President Biden completely ignored the threats from Beijing and Russia and other international issues, days after he ordered the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon amid heated controversy on Capitol Hill. In fact, he refused to comment on Afghanistan, North Korea, the China Red Sea and the Far East.

Joe Biden failed to mention that following the death of George Floyd and the Democrats’ call to defund the police, we have seen an epic rise in violent crime across America, particularly in Democratic-controlled states. Mr. Biden showed no concern for this or even attempted to address it as a problem.

Aesop said “Fools repeat their mistakes.” President Biden sleep-walked his way into the White House in 2020 with the help of liberal media, social media censoring conservative speech, and dubious all mail-in balloting in blue and swing states across the nation. And these groups have given him a free pass throughout his failed presidency and will do it again if voters are asleep at the wheel next election.

President Biden’s State of the Union was a plea from a failed president to reelect him to finish the job that he started. That was turning America into a progressive socialist state. But millennials, identity groups and others who support progressive socialism fail to recognize much of what they enjoy in America is a result of capitalism. And under progressive socialism, many of those things will slowly disappear.

“The working class is easily manipulated since socialists do their thinking for them.”

– Vladimir Lenin

Joe Biden is bragging that the U.S. economy is “strong as hell.” With inflation at its highest level in decades, Wall Street teetering and America headed towards a deep recession, hell is about the right description for where the world’s greatest nation is heading under Joe Biden’s leadership.

“If politicians stopped meddling with things they don’t understand, there would be a more drastic reduction in the size of government than anyone in either party advocates.”

– Thomas Sowell

William Haupt III

The author is a Center Square contributor