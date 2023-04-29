Ross Penhall’s vibrant landscapes on view through May 15

“My interest lies in the composition, transforming the world outside and making it my own, while allowing viewers to find their own stories,” said artist Ross Penhall, whose paintings are on display today through May 15 at Caldwell Snyder Gallery in Montecito. The images with this story are some of his oil paintings.

Beginning today with an opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m., “Recent Paintings by Ross Penhall” will be on view through May 15 at the Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1266 Coast Village Road in Montecito.

The Canadian artist paints vibrant landscapes that he observes while traveling and in his daily life. This exhibition is inspired by California and Vancouver, British Columbia.

“The subjects I choose are familiar to me — I see them around me everyday and in my travels,” Mr. Penhall said. “In these subjects, I look to contrast, balance and amplify what I see. My interest lies in the composition, transforming the world outside and making it my own, while allowing viewers to find their own stories.”

Nature, as shaped and redefined by human hands, is the focus of Mr. Penhall’s captivating yet enigmatic paintings. His work depicts enchanting, manicured, urban landscapes — groomed lawns, shaped shrubbery, pruned trees — all arranged in eye- pleasing symmetry that speaks of a serene, orderly world.

“Side Yard” “Carneros Hills”

“I inch my way, removing obstacles and distractions. Art is problem solving and making adjustments. There are no mistakes, only adjustments,” said Mr. Penhall, whose work can be found in numerous private, corporate and public collections in the United States and Canada.

The greatest influence on his life and art has been living in the high-contrast hillsides of Vancouver’s North Shore.

“The subjects I choose are familiar to me — I see them around me everyday,” he said.

Drawing upon the influences of such notable painters as Thomas Hart Benton, Georgia O’Keefe, Grant Wood and Emily Carr, Mr. Penhall has taken his own turn enhancing the enhancements.

He flattens, stylizes and simplifies forms, embellishes colors and exaggerates contrasts. The result is a make-believe, somewhat unreal landscape that although compelling, serves as a gentle reminder that nature is never static, and man’s imprint is transitory unless vigilantly maintained.

“California March” “White Water II Study”

“I’m becoming more content with the joys and discomforts of living the creative life. I realize these feelings or moods are cyclical. I practice gratitude. My creative flow comes from daily practice, which builds a strong base allowing me to move forward,” said the artist, who paints at his studio in Vancouver and lives with his wife, Caron, and his dog, Howie, in Horseshoe Bay, British Columbia.

“Practicing my craft every day in or out of my studio has become second nature to me — a way of life in which there is no boredom,” said Mr. Penhall. “The rituals and routines of how I do my work are as important as the art itself. I am sustained by the years of my life poured into my work and the body of work that speaks for itself.

“I have been painting for almost 30 years, but curiosity and creativity have been in me since I was a boy. Since then, they have become an inseparable part of my life, informing my thoughts and interests.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com