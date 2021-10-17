Cancel the mouse and ignore the elephant!

Last week, I spoke about how government hearing chambers have morphed into echo chambers.

As a way of reminder, the definition of an echo chamber is an environment in which people encounter only beliefs or opinions that coincide with their own, so that their existing views are reinforced and alternative ideas are not considered. Hence, debate and the meaningful exchange of ideas have been forsaken.

In this day and age of the cancel culture, we have seen some of the top scientists in the world canceled because they simply asked questions about the inconsistencies, incongruencies and flat-out contradictions of the ever-changing narrative about all things COVID.

Canceling some of the best doctors, research scientists and even Nobel prize winners was downright dangerous in light of the fact that both practicing medicine and promulgating laws, to be legitimate, require informed consent.

That is, the one thing more dangerous than COVID is the emergence of a totalitarian approach to both medicine and governmental powers.

Having said that, there has also been an ongoing insult to inquiry to the little people of this world who have bothered to show up before Santa Barbara County supervisors and the county Public Health Department. These little people, who dared to question the county’s fawning allegiance to whatever Dr. Anthony Fauci and our state health department have to say, have become cannon fodder in a theater of the absurd.

To wit, at the Oct. 5 Board of Supervisors meeting, county staff showed a pictorial graphic of their approach to managing COVID.

The graphic consisted of several layers, five to be exact, of the Swiss cheese (you can’t make this up even if you tried!) methodology of preventing COVID.

The five layers were, in order of effectiveness: good ventilation, hand hygiene, face masking, physical distancing and being fully vaccinated.

You can say, with all certainty, that this is their story, and they are sticking to it.

However, there was more to the pictorial.

At the bottom of the picture, there was a little mouse, ostensibly eating away at the layers of cheese. The mouse had a name. He was the “misinformation mouse.”

Pesky little fellow that he is, always asking questions about the efficacy of the Swiss cheese approach to managing COVID, albeit, by the county’s own admission, its approach is full of holes!

So it was, while the county supervisors and their staff were busy trashing the mice for eating away at the cheese, they missed the elephant in the room.

The elephant represents the superior natural immunity gained from having had COVID!

There have been more than 15 studies around the world that confirm this, including the latest from Israel (one of the most vaccinated countries in the world!): “The newly released data show people who once had a SARS-CoV-2 infection were much less likely than vaccinated people to get Delta, develop symptoms from it, or become hospitalized with serious COVID-19. To be precise, vaccinated individuals were 27 times more likely to get a symptomatic COVID infection than those with natural immunity from COVID.”

Hence, the lack of efficacy of vaccine passports. The message to those who had COVID should be, “You are now free to move about the country”!

Finally, it turns out that the worst theory about the COVID cult has legs.

The theory? Scientists, including Dr. Fauci, pined for the day they could unleash MRNA vaccines on the world without having to wait a decade to go through trials. That is, they wished for the release of a new virus, specifically from China, that would be so disruptive, the world would abandon all caution to this new technology.

This discussion took place in October 2019 at a Milken Institute Event titled “The Future of Health Summit.” Google it. Their wish became our command, Swiss cheese and all.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.