Cancer Center Walk/Run goes virtual

COURTESY PHOTOS

Groups can win awards for having the most members, raising the most money or running the fastest.

On Oct. 18, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara will host the 28th annual Cancer Center Walk/Run — but virtually this year.

The fundraiser supports cancer research and patient supportive care programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. The walk/run has raised $3,785,369 over the past 27 years and aims to raise $100,000 this year, and is more than halfway to its goal.

Participants can complete a 5K or 10K wherever they want, even their backyard, by Oct. 16. Then, they can upload their time online.

Participants in the Cancer Center Walk/Run pose in custom shirts to commemorate a loved one. Kids and adults are welcome to participate.

A virtual ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., Oct. 18. There are three team awards for either being the largest group, the fastest or raising the most money.

One individual is awarded the Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award each year. Julie Main helped organize the walk/run from its inception and continues to impact the event 12 years after her passing.

After the ceremony, awards will be announced on social media for the most creative route, most colorful costume, the best “quarenteam” and the best social media presence.

Registration is open until Oct. 17 and costs $40 for adults, $20 for children 12 and under. Participants who raise at least $100 in pledges receive free event registration, a car wash courtesy of Clean Wave Car Wash and a chance at the mystery grand prize.

To register for the walk/run or learn more, visit: cfsb.org/walkrun2020.

— Annelise Hanshaw