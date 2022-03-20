Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara announces its new trustee

COURTESY PHOTO

George Tharakan, who has much experience in business and nonprofits, has joined the board of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

George Tharakan is a new member of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara board.

He is the co-founder and chief investment officer of Alamar Capital Management, a private wealth management firm in Santa Barbara. Before becoming a professional investor, Mr. Tharakan was an engineer at Intel Corp., where he designed microprocessors.

His volunteer activities have included being a member of the board of trustees for Riviera Ridge School, co-chair of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the CFA Institute and Santa Barbara High School MAD Academy. He currently serves on the boards of the UCSB Dean’s Investment Group and the Ensemble Theater Company Foundation.

Mr. Tharakan is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology with a master’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA in finance from the Anderson School of Business at UCLA. He is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts.

The volunteer board of trustees of the Cancer Foundation focuses exclusively on fulfilling the mission of ensuring excellent cancer care close to home for all residents of Santa Barbara County regardless of means and provides significant philanthropic support to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. For more information, visit www.cfsb.org.

“George’s investment expertise will enhance our ability to support those on their journey with, through and beyond cancer. We are grateful that he is willing to share his time and knowledge, and he is a welcome addition to the board,” said Lori Willis, executive director.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com