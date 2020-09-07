Cancer Run/Walk moves online

SANTA BARBARA — Like most events in 2020, the annual Cancer Run/Walk will be held virtually for the first time in the event’s history.

Hosted by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara, the Cancer Run/Walk will take place Oct. 18. Organizers hope the 28th annual event will raise more than $100,000 this year.

This year, participants will have the opportunity to run either a 5k or 10k on their own course and will be asked to upload their own time. A presentation will be shown the day of the event, officials said.

People can register for the event at cfsb.org/walkrun20. The registration fee is $40 through Sept. 15, increasing to $50 from Sept. 16 through Oct. 17. The fee for children participating in the Kids’ Fun Run is $20.

New to this year’s event will be awards announced on Facebook and Instagram. The awards include: the Best Finish Line Dance; Most Creative Route; Most Colorful Costume; Best Quarenteam; and Social Media Influencer Award/Virtual Guru Award.

Since its inception in 1993, the event has raised nearly $3.8 million for cancer research, as well as helping those with cancer receive the best possible medical attention.

The event also benefits the supportive care programs at the cancer center, which include a cancer resource library, genetic counseling, patient navigation, nutrition, wellness classes, and social work services.

