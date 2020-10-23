Cancer walk raises more than $150,000

The 28th annual Cancer Center Walk/Run on Sunday went virtual, yet saw more than 250 participants and raised $156,079, with the potential of increase as funds are still being counted.

The event, hosted by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara, donates 100% of the funds to support the Clinical Research Program and Patient Supportive Care Programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.

Since 1993, the Walk/Run has raised $3,785,368. It includes a 10K run, a 5K walk/run and a kids’ fun run.

Isabelle Patton, a cancer survivor and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center volunteer, won the 2020 Julie Main Inspiration of Hope Award, an award that recognizes courage, perseverance and hope.

The largest team, The Miracle Chefs, had 27 participants. Julie Main’s Team, led by Julie’s sister, Lori Harris, raised the most money, bringing in more than $22,000.

In addition, other award winners included: Laura’s Supporters who won Best Quaranteam; Lee Skeen who won Social Media Influencer for Facebook and Rachel Stojanovski for Instagram; Bookworms! who won Best Costume; and Tiffany Ball who won Best Finish Line.

The money from this event allows the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center to offer patients access to the Clinical Research Program, a global network of clinical trials that target a variety of cancer diagnoses.

The Patient Supportive Care Programs include a cancer resource library, genetic counseling, patient navigation, nutrition, wellness classes, music therapy and social work services.

— Grayce McCormick