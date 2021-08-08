Candace Owen is really smart

COURTESY PHOTO

Candace Owens is author of “Blackout; How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape From The Democrat Plantation.”

Re: James Buckley’s Purely Political column, “Meet Candace Owens, a conservative with a message” (News-Press, Aug. 1).

Jim: I really appreciate the local attention that you have given to Candace Owens. She is so bright, that it almost hurts!

For old guys like me, her rapid fire machine gun delivery makes it very difficult to process before she is off on another topic! My synapses were never that fast, so my only hope is a written transcript or Fox Nation, where Candace would shed the constraints of time-limiting news segments. Otherwise, Jim, I’ll be relying upon you as her interpreter!

Fred Hayward

Santa Barbara