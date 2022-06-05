Candidate Brad Allen receives endorsement

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Dr. Brad Allen

Arthur B. Laffer, Ph.D., has endorsed Dr. Brad Allen, a Republican running for the 24th Congressional District seat.

“Brad is a strong supporter of lowering tax rates and reducing regulations to help businesses recover and thrive,” Dr. Laffer, who was a member of President Ronald Reagan’s Economic Policy Advisory Board, wrote in a statement. “Dr. Allen clearly explained the advantages of this approach in his 2014 Wall Street Journal article, and he has held these beliefs for many years.

“I know Dr. Allen will bring a pro-growth problem-solving approach to Congress, and I therefore endorse him fully,” Dr. Laffer said.

Dr. Allen, a Summerland resident, is running in the June 7 primary against U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, who is seeking his fourth term, and independent candidates Michele Weslander Quaid and Jeff Frankenfield. Ms. Weslander Quaid and Mr. Frankenfield are both Santa Barbara residents who said they would caucus with the Republicans if elected.

The 24th Congressional District includes Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and part of Ventura County.

— Dave Mason