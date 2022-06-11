Candidate Christy Lozano asks voters to check on their ballots

COURTESY PHOTOS

Christy Lozano, left, and Susan Salcido

Christy Lozano, the candidate who ran against Susan Salcido, the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, has issued a statement following the county’s reported election statistics showing Dr. Salcido ahead in the race.

“I am proud to have run the first campaign in 40 years to challenge the unaccountable Santa Barbara county superintendent of schools position,” Ms. Lozano said in her statement to the News-Press.

She expressed thanks to those who voted for her instead of for the status quo.

“I am looking forward to making a full statement once all the ballots are fully and accurately counted,” Ms. Lozano said. “And that’s where I need your help.

“According to the Santa Barbara County Election Office, only 49,288 votes have been received and counted, which is less than 21% of all registered voters, a historically low turnout,” Ms. Lozano said. “Nearly half this many votes and perhaps many more have yet to be counted.

“The number we keep hearing is 24,300. In discussions with the election office, I have been told that there will not be an update on these uncounted votes until Tuesday, June 14, at 5 pm. Seven days to count 24,300 votes appears to be a very long time.

“I have also learned that the election office performed the Logic and Accuracy test on the vote tallying equipment, which was not observed or verified by a third party. This action does not follow customary policy and procedure,” Ms. Lozano continued.

“Do you know whether your ballot has been received and counted? You should. Every voter should ensure that their vote (whether cast for me or not) is received and accurately counted,” Ms. Lozano said.

“To do so please sign up at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter,” she said. “ Once you sign up for ballottrax, they will notify you for future elections as well.

“I have been told by the Santa Barbara County Elections Office that signing up after casting your ballot will still track your ballot in this June 7 primary election. Ballottrax provides clear and simple instructions and an 800 number if you have questions.

“If you voted and signed up with Ballottrax and still didn’t receive confirmation that your vote has been received and counted, please reach out to my campaign,” Ms. Lozano said. “There can be many troubling reasons for a low turnout election, but failing to track and record your ballot shouldn’t be one of them.”

Joe Holland, the county registrar of voters, did not respond to the News-Press request for comment.

