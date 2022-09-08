Candidate Christy Lozano plans education rally

COURTESY PHOTO

Christy Lozano

Christy Lozano has invited the community to meet the Education Trailblazers on Sept. 16 and learn how to put Santa Barbara and California’s education systems back on the right track.

Lance Christensen, who is running for state superintendent of instruction, will share his vision during the Rally for Education! Program, set for 4-7 p.m. at a Santa Barbara ranch.

Zachary Abernathy, the newly elected superintendent of Tuolumne County schools, will also present.

Christy Lozano will share with you her first hand experiences in launching an education project in Santa Barbara as well as her plans to improve the Goleta Union School District. She’s running as a candidate for the Goleta board.

In addition, pro-education candidates from a number of upcoming November 2022 races, including county board of education, Santa Barbara City College, Santa Barbara Unified and Goleta Unified, will be on hand to share their visions for what they consider to be a better educational experience.

K-14 students, parents, grandparents, teachers and community members are welcome to attend. Everyone is requested to register in advance at: www.evite.com/event/0394U6HTHQT5GARBSEPNFFI6H2WURY/rsvp?utm_campaign=send_sharable_link&utm_source=evitelink&utm_medium=sharable_invite. The address is listed on the invite.

Attendees can also call/text at 805-252-3785 to confirm attendance. Details are being worked out on food and drink options, according to a news release.

