Candidate filing closes Friday

The deadline for incumbents or individuals who would like to serve on a school or special district board is Friday.

Eligible candidates must be registered voters of the district, trustee area or division. Candidates are required to file a Declaration of Candidacy in person and meet nomination requirements by 5 p.m. Friday to qualify for the Nov. 3 general election, according to Joseph E. Holland, clerk-recorder-assessor for the county.

Those who do not file or meet the nomination requirements by Friday, a five-day extension that expires Aug. 12 is allowed for any person, other than the incumbent, to file for the office, Mr. Holland said.

Candidates can begin the filing process by applying online no later than today. Candidates will then be sent the documents via email that they will need to print, complete and file to become a candidate. To apply, visit https://secure.countyofsb.org/care/elections/candidatefiling.

Appointments to pick up or file candidacy documents are available between 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, contact the Santa Barbara Elections Main Office by visiting https://candidatefiling.as.me/SantaBarbaraOffice or call 805-696-8957. To contact the Santa Maria Elections Branch Office, visit https://candidatefiling.as.me/SantaMariaOffice or call 805-346-8374.

— Mitchell White