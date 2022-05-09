Candidate Forum planned for Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools race

On Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. the League of Women Voters will host a Candidate Forum for the candidates running for County Superintendent of Schools, incumbent Dr. Susan Salcido and Christy Lozano.
Each candidate will be asked a list of questions and will be provided equal time to answer. Members of the public can send questions to League@lwvsantabarbara.org and they will be included if time allows. The event will be held on Zoom.
To register for the event, go to https://lwvsantabarbara.org
The forum will also be livestreamed on the League’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LWVSB.
Recordings of the forum in both English and Spanish will be posted on the website for later viewing.
email: kzehnder@newspress.com