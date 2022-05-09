Candidate Forum planned for Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools race

COURTESY PHOTOS

Christy Lozano, left, and Dr. Susan Salcido, candidates for County Superintendent of Schools, will take part in a Candidate Forum on Thursday.

On Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. the League of Women Voters will host a Candidate Forum for the candidates running for County Superintendent of Schools, incumbent Dr. Susan Salcido and Christy Lozano.

Each candidate will be asked a list of questions and will be provided equal time to answer. Members of the public can send questions to League@lwvsantabarbara.org and they will be included if time allows. The event will be held on Zoom.

To register for the event, go to https://lwvsantabarbara.org

The forum will also be livestreamed on the League’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LWVSB.

Recordings of the forum in both English and Spanish will be posted on the website for later viewing.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com