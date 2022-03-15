Candidates file for June 7 primary

Extensions granted in some races

The candidate filing deadline has been extended to Wednesday for the race to see who will succeed retiring Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

And the deadline has been extended to Wednesday for the 2nd District race for the county Board of Supervisors.

So far, candidates are running unopposed in both races: Laura Capps for the 2nd District seat and John Savrnoch for district attorney. Ms. Capps currently sits on the Santa Barbara Unified School District board, and Mr. Savrnoch is a deputy district attorney.

And the deadline has been extended to Wednesday for the 37th District Assembly race and the 2nd District seat for the Board of Equalization, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.

Last Friday was the filing deadlines for all the other races, including the 5th District seat for the Board of Supervisors. Steve Lavagnino is running unopposed, according to the unofficial list posted at countyofsb.org/care/elections.

The field is getting a bit crowded for the 24th Congressional District seat.

Incumbent Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is seeking re-election and is being challenged by independent candidates Michele Weislander Quaid and Jeff Frankenfield, both of Santa Barbara, and Mike Dawson of Ventura County. Also in the race is one Republican, Brad Allen.

Many candidates are also running for the 37th District Assembly. Democratic candidates are Gregg Hart, a Santa Barbara resident who currently represents the 2nd District on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors; Jonathan Abboud of Santa Barbara; Gabe Escobedo of Santa Barbara; and Bruce Wallach of Goleta. The sole Republican is Mike Stoker, a Santa Barbara resident, a former member of the Board of Supervisors and a former Environmental Protection Agency official.

Joe Holland, the Santa Barbara County clerk, record and assessor, whose duties include overseeing elections, is running against Elrawd MacLearn.

In the race for Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, the incumbent, Dr. Susan Salcido, is facing a challenge from Christy Lozano, a Santa Barbara teacher.

Betsy Schaffer is running unopposed for re-election as the county auditor-controller.

Harry Hagen has no opposition as he runs for re-election as the county treasurer and tax collector.

As usual, candidates are running unopposed in most of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court races.

The exception is a race in which Santa Barbara Judge Gustavo E. “Woody” Lavayen is facing a challenge from Mark Peter Brown.

email: dmason@newspress.com