Candidates go online

Lompoc mayor, city council, and school district candidates appearing on online forum next month

LOMPOC — The Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women will host an online forum Oct. 1 featuring the candidates for Lompoc mayor and Lompoc City Council.

A week later, on Oct. 8, the organization will hold another virtual forum with the candidates for the Lompoc Unified School District.

According to a news release, both forums will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. and will be recorded via TAP-TV.

Registration for the online forums is free and can be done at the Lompoc-Vandenberg AAUW website, lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net.

Both forums will feature professional English/Spanish interpretation.

— Josh Grega