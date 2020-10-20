Candidates run for College School District board

Three candidates are running for two spots on the College School District board.

The Santa Ynez-based district serves transitional-kindergarten through eighth-grade students across two campuses.

The district has a five-person board, and incumbent Kathleen Jackson is met with two challengers.

CALISSE COURTNEY

Calisse Courtney is an attorney in Los Olivos with two kids in the district.

“With only one other board member a current parent, it is imperative that the District elect a board member who is able to represent the hundreds of current and future parents and students,” she says in a flyer on her Facebook page.

In the same flyer, she said she would push for more transparency from the board, offering up members’ contact information and providing more extensive agendas.

She also aims to create more cohesion among other Santa Ynez districts so students have continuity in grades K-12.

ERICA JANE FLORES

Erica Jane Flores serves as the director of development for UCSB Arts and Lectures.

She has a strong background in education and nonprofits. She was on the Human Service Committee in the United Way of Central Indiana and helped evaluate more than 100 agencies.

She worked at California State University Chico, and prior to that, served as an academic coordinator at the University of Kentucky.

She returned to Santa Ynez, where she grew up, to raise her daughter. Now, she said, she wants to better her community in service on the school board.

“I have been guided by the belief that education is the most transformative opportunity to improve lives, families and future generations,” she said in a Facebook post.

KATHLEEN JACKSON

Kathleen Jackson was appointed to the board Nov. 12, 2019, after Veronica Sandoval resigned. She now seeks to be elected by the public.

She does not have any public campaign information online and did not authorize her contact information to be released on the candidate filing list, so the News-Press could not make contact.

