Candidates take too much credit

Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

If you watch local TV, you will see local political ads.

It is the acceptable norm now for candidates to take credit for other community contributions and claim more credit then is due for themselves. Take, for instance, the campaign ads running currently for Assembly member Monique Limón and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal.

The Santa Barbara Democrats both claim to have worked diligently during this pandemic for their constituents, procuring PPEs (mostly masks and shields) for the masses.

However, we recall many Santa Barbara organizations, including church groups, neighborhood organizations, quilting bees and even members of the Bucket Brigade stepping up, volunteering, producing and delivering thousands of handmade PPEs to our hospitals, medical facilities, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Barbara Public Works, etc. and all on their own time, at no charge. Where is the acknowledgement of their contributions?

It is implied that these candidates were the major contributors, omitting to recognize the contributions of these organizations.

What is presented by the incumbents is often a different story than the way we remember it.

In fact, journalist Candy Sagon notes “… that little white lies, are not so harmless after all … the brain becomes desensitized with each successive falsehood. The more we lie, the less the brain responds … small acts of dishonesty can escalate into larger transgressions …”

Taking credit for garnering PPE’s today, makes it no surprise that they take credit for someone else’s accomplishments later.

Another local example of the slippery slope of false assertions, occurred last year. (This one hardly falls into the category of “little white lies.”)

Santa Barbara City College trustees President Robert Miller asserted that the Pledge of Allegiance of the United States was rooted in white nationalism. Because of this charge, he vowed that the Pledge of Allegiance would be stricken from the board meetings.

This outrageous claim misrepresents that the Pledge of Allegiance, “one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all,” is anything less than honorable or inclusive of all citizens of the United States. This anti-American behavior moved several locals to run for SBCC trustees and are on your ballot on Nov. 3.

Let us back up and give a little history on the pledge.

It was written by Capt. George Balch, a Union Army officer during the Civil War and later a teacher in New York City schools.

The form of the Pledge used today was formally adopted by Congress in 1942 as a means of unifying our identity as American citizens. It is easy to see what inspired Capt. Balch to write it, with his experience in the Civil War, where more than 400,000 men from both sides died. In 1942, on the verge of World War II, Americans needed to stand unified and strong against Nazi Germany and Japanese Imperialism.

On another subject: “Life is hard, but at least it is short” – Amy Coney Barrett, commenting on the arduous hoops through which she and her husband had to jump in order to adopt their two children from Haiti, and discovering she was pregnant the same day!

We applaud her unshakable stance as she faces the grueling, Supreme Court nominating process in the Senate.

Speaking of the election and political ads – one very moving history lesson from the black community pleads for a “no” vote on Prop. 15.

Alice Hoffman herself, of the California Chapter of the NAACP, speaks of the journey and trials and tribulations of investing in the black community and building their businesses. She wisely sees that these businesses will be as decimated by more taxes on their commercial endeavors, just as all businesses will suffer. She strongly urges a “no” vote on Prop. 15.

If you favor Prop 15., which reappraises every commercial property to increase property taxes, how can you champion the redesigning of State Street into the State Street promenade?

This will likely increase the property taxes on the very businesses we are trying to save by reinventing them and the street.

In other words, by updating these businesses and the results of Prop. 15, with new tax appraisals they will be further burdened.

How does this add up? Do not forget, Prop. 15 eliminates the protections of Prop. 13. Again, do not be fooled!

“Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear,” as in, the State Street redo does not appear to add up, either! The remake of the State Street pedestrian promenade, which was brought to the State Street Subcommittee last week for the cost of $200,000, was increased at last Tuesday’s City Council meeting to a quarter of a million dollars ($250,000). All this, for a temporary fix for the constraints put on the citizens and the businesses that serve them: the stipulations to be in business, all orders from on high by edict of Gov. Gavin Newsom, include social distancing, and outdoor eating, etc. with even more strict limitations on indoor eating. They have their marching orders.

To give State Street a more cohesive look during these temporary times, Rob Dayton, the city transportation planning and parking manager, was authorized to spend $250,000 of Measure “C” money. This approximates his shopping list: 50 plastic planters with a “terra cotta” look at $2,100 each, plastic “iron looking” traffic bollards at each intersection, string lights and green painted bike paths. For $250,000, a temporary fix for two to three years?

A town of stucco and tile roofs is being reduced to plastic?

Mr. Dayton, like many governmental officials, is overreaching and taking power that he will be reticent to give back after the pandemic.

This idea is supported by Councilman Mike Jordan, who stated during last Tuesday’s City Council meeting, “There is a clear reason to jump on this right now with two weeks and three days until Daylight Savings Time.” Hmmm. And three days later, the election.

However, Mayor Pro-Tempore Kristin Sneddon stated she was uncomfortable approving such costs when the results had not been reviewed of the public’s input.

Voting for propositions is not that complicated. Simply vote NO on everything except Prop. 20 (law enforcement. self-explanatory) and Prop/ 22 (takes the independence away from independent contractors, not everyone wants to work set schedules or be told what to do).

However, it is imperative to read the candidates’ statements and know who they are. What they claim versus what we remember.

“We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice.”

– The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bonnie Donovan writes the “Did You Know?” column in conjunction with a bipartisan group of local citizens. It appears Sundays in the Voices section.