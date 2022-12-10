Candlelight event to honor loved ones

SANTA MARIA — To remember loved ones who have died and honor them during the holidays, Dignity Health Central Coast Hospice will hold a candlelight celebration at the 2022 Light Up a Life event at 6 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 311 South Broadway in Santa Maria.

The celebration will be offered both in person and virtually. A recording of the event will also be available for viewers after the event.

For event information and/or to provide name(s) of loved ones via phone, contact Christine Meugniot at 805-614-2032. If leaving your message on voicemail, include your name, phone number and the name(s) of those you wish to be included.

To watch the Light Up a Life ceremony online, go to

www.dignityhealth.org/central-coast/light-up-a-life.

For more information, call Sara San Juan at 805-739-3584.

— Marilyn McMahon