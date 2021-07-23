Canine siblings find a home

Here’s the story of two senior dogs who are young at heart



COURTESY PHOTOS

Archie and Shorty, a bonded pair who came to Santa Barbara Humane, have been adopted and are doing well. Sleeping is one of the siblings’ favorite pastimes.





Abbott and Costello, Laurel and Hardy, Batman and Robin.

Add one more famous duo to this list.

Archie and Shorty.

They’re brother and sister who are inseparable pals, and doggone it, they have each other’s backs.

When the canine siblings arrived at Santa Barbara Humane, it was immediately apparent the senior dogs were a bonded pair, according to a Santa Barbara Humane news release.

In fact, it was clear Archie could count on his elder sister Shorty for her support. Archie is deaf and relies on Shorty to guide him and help him feel safe in the world.

As they settled in, both dogs were easygoing and playful. In fact, the shelter team reported nothing seemed to bother them.

Actually, one thing does bug them. A lot.

They don’t like being apart.

Archie often whined and cried at night until he saw or smelled his big sister nearby, according to Santa Barbara Humane.

The nonprofit explained that it’s important that bonded pairs be adopted together.

“It often takes longer to place senior dogs and to place bonded pairs, so it was not unexpected when Archie and Shorty spent longer than most dogs in the shelter,” Santa Barbara Humane said in its news release.

Don’t worry. There’s a happy ending.

A local family visited the shelter and immediately fell in love with Archie and Shorty. The family adopted the siblings, and love has kept them together.

The adopters said the siblings are “spoiled rotten” as well as “the perfect puppy dogs.” Whatever their age in dog years, they’re young at heart.

Archie and Shorty, in fact, go on several walks a day, love playing in the dirt and enjoy a great pastime: sleeping.

Archie is adjusting well, and all the neighbors are happy to have him around, Santa Barbara Humane is happy to report.

And his sister Shorty seems to be relieved to have some help in caretaking.

Santa Barbara Humane noted stories like this one are among the many success stories made possible by generous donor-supported safety net programs.

To adopt, go to sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

And see the News-Press' Life section every Wednesday for Pet of the Week as well as a complete list of all shelters.

