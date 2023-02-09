Canine sports fans

Guide Dogs for the Blind visit UCSB Gauchos

The UCSB Women's Basketball team mingles with a group of Guide Dogs for the Blind puppies-in-training after practice at the Thunderdome at UCSB on Wednesday.

Some of the biggest fans of the UCSB women’s basketball team put their best paws forward Wednesday afternoon.

More than a dozen Guide Dogs for the Blind watched the Gauchos’ practice, wagging their tails to cheer on the athletes before their game today against Long Beach State.

The canine cheerleading section inspired smiles from the young players.

And the experience was equally beneficial for the dogs, who were puppies-in-training. The canines used the experience as an opportunity to brush up on socializing.

On top of that, Wednesday’s close encounter of the canine kind served as an effort to raise awareness about Guide Dogs for the Blind and recruit puppy raisers, who coach young dogs on good manners and how to handle situations including gyms and sports arenas.

The GDB-UCSB initiative was made possible by Cheri Owen, a member of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Alumni Board. Besides being a board member, Ms. Owen volunteers as a life coach and mentor to UCSB athletes, including the women’s basketball team.

Ms. Owen began to lose her vision after a long career as an athlete and a coach. That’s when Guide Dogs for the Blind brought her and her first guide dog, Martinez, together.

And that made all the difference for Ms. Owen, who found Martinez helped her to be more independent, active and happy. UCSB says you’ll see Ms. Owen and Martinez around the campus and in the community.

Based in San Rafael, Guide Dogs for the Blind provides all its services for free to clients. It helps people who are blind or visually impaired to move around safely and confidently, with the help of a faithful, four-legged friend.

And that’s something worth howling about.

email: dmason@newspress.com