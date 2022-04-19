CANLEY, Hilton

Hilton Canley age 65 of Camarillo, California passed away on April 8, 2022, after a brief illness at St. John’s Hospital in Camarillo, California.

Hilton was born in El Dorado, Arkansas to JM and Leola Canley on October 3, 1956. He attended La Cumbre Jr. High, Santa Barbara High School and graduated from La Cuesta High School in 1975. Hilton enjoyed swimming, playing ping-pong, listening to music and eating good food cooked by his sister.

Hilton is survived by his brothers Johnny Canley, and Lawrence Canley, sisters Ann Davis, and Marium Muhammad, a host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents JM and Leola Canley, brothers Howard Canley, Grady Canley, LJ Canley, and Paul Canley Sr.

Funeral services will be held at Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home, on April 21, 2022, at 11:00 am located at 757 E. Main St., Ventura, CA. Reverend JB Ficklin, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura